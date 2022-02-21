Colby Grindeland, a senior at Williston Trinity Christian School and member of the varsity boys basketball game, poses for a photo with Crusaders Head Coach Jacob Braaten on Feb. 18 after he scored his 1,000th career point.
Colby Grindeland, a senior at Williston Trinity Christian School, scored his 1,000th career point on Feb. 18.
Grindeland, a member of the varsity Crusaders basketball team, achieved he goal during the final home game of the regular season.
The Crusaders hosted the Alexander Comets.
Grindeland said that being able to score 1,000 points means that for the last three years he has been a consistent contributor to his team.
“Basketball has been my passion throughout high school and I have had great coaches in Coach Jacob Braaten and until this year Coach Cory Fleck who have always been more than willing to help me progress my game,” Grindeland said in a press release.
“At the end of the day I play basketball games to win, that’s something my teammates and I have always focused on. I plan on playing basketball at the college level and I look forward to the new challenge that will present.”
Grindeland and the rest of the Crusaders will travel enter the postseason as the No. 5 seed in Region 8, District 15 basketball (according to the NDHSAA website and the District 15 bracket on Feb. 21).
The postseason starts on Feb. 25 with the District 15 tournament.
Trinity Christian will play against White Shield in Game 2 of the Quarterfinals starting at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.