The Williston Trinity Christian School track and field team will kickoff their 2020 season with the Williston Chamberlin Indoor Meet on Friday, March 13, and they happen to have a senior on their roster who is a serious contender for a state championship.
That senior’s name is Ethan Decker. A sprinter who excels in the 100 meters and 200 meters, Decker won the 100 at the Northwest Region Track Meet as a junior. During the event, which took place in Minot back on May 18, Decker set a new personal record and regional record with a blazing time of 11.03 seconds.
Following regionals last year, Decker also placed third in the 100 at the NDHSAA Class State Meet with a time of 11.3 seconds. Already having excelled last year at a high level, in 2020, Decker has his sights set on a new state record, as well as a state championship.
In order to set a new statewide mark in the 100, the time to beat is 10.92 seconds. Meanwhile, the all-state performers believes setting a new record this year is within striking distance.
“I know I’m not that far off. I feel confident that I can make a strong push for that goal,” Decker tells the Williston Herald. “I’m not too worried about times early in the year, but late in the season, I’ll be trying to go for a state championship. We’ll see how that turns out depending on injuries and all that stuff, but for the most part I’m feeling pretty good.”
Health wise, the senior leader says that while there have been minor nagging offseason injuries to his knee and hamstrings, he has been able to pace himself with his training routine and feels prepared to finish his high school career on a high note.
“The offseason has been up and down for the most part. There has been some soreness here and there, but it’s day to day and I’m just rolling with the punches,” Decker adds. “I’ve been taking things easy for the most part, but I’m definitely not laying on the couch or anything like that, I’m still training. This is my last year here, so I want it to be perfect.”
In order to get in position for tremendous individual success during his final season with the Crusaders, Decker, a future University of Mary Marauder who plans to major in computer science, gives much of the credit to his track and field coach Bryan Eder, as well as to his former coach John Washington, who initially introduced the young track athlete to the benefits of weight training for the first time in his high school career.
“The coaching staff at Williston Trinity has definitely boosted my confidence day in and day out. Coach Washington taught me to keep my head down and work, and not to worry about the distractions necessarily. I can’t thank him enough for that,” Decker said of the former WTCS coach. “And Eder has always been my favorite coach by far. He’s seen me grow ever since the seventh grade, and he’s very smart and calculated with his training. I’m very glad to have him as a coach, that’s for sure.”