The Williston Trinity Christian track and field teams garnered several new personal bests following the Last Chance Track and Field Meet on Tuesday, May 18 in Beach.
Nine teams participated in hot and windy weather conditions, said WTCS head coach Bryan Eder.
“We didn’t score a pile of points, but we did amass a lot of new personal bests and season bests,” Eder said. “Those teams down in the Southwest Region are tough.”
The Crusaders had top finishes in the girls 4 x 200 relay and the boys 4 x 400 relay. Both relay teams placed third.
The next meet for WTCS is the Northwest Region Meet in Minot on Saturday.
Girls scores
100 meter: 7) Micah Fleck 13.62, 20) Emily Saeman 15.32, 21) Alethia Lovgren 15.41.
200 meter: 10) Micah Fleck 29.19, 23) Lily Tannehill 31.87, 25) Emily Saeman 33.27, 26) Alethia Lovgren 33.50.
400 meter: 6) Lily Tannehill 1:14.09, 9) Alethia Lovgren 1:20.54, 10) Emily Saeman 1:21.99.
4 x 200 relay: 3) WTCS 2:07.53 (Elliott Coughlin, Lily Tannehill, Alethia Lovgren, Micah Fleck).
Shot put: 20) Annie Tannehill 20-10.
Discus: 24) Annie Tannehill 58-06.
Boys scores
100 meter: 13) lsaac Haugen 12.50, 19) Roman Tannehill 12.85, 21) Noah Pederson 13.13, 28) Tanner Honeycutt 13.97, 32) Stephen Penner 14.97, 35) Trajan Scott 16.00, 36) 17.75.
200 meter: 17) lsaac Haugen 25.78, 19) Gabriel Cartwright 26.22, 31) Stephen Penner 31.25, 33) Trajan Scott 33.88, 34) Linkon lsom 34.72.
400 meter: 5) Gabriel Cartwright 58.64, 10) Noah Pederson 1:08.38.
800 meter: 11) Jeremiah Crosby 2:39.64, 13) Tanner Honeycutt 2:44.97, 15) Benjamin Crosby 3:05.46, 16) Gavin Grindeland 3:16.66.
1600 meter: 8) Jeremiah Crosby 6:07.52, 9) Benjamin Crosby 6:12.46, 10) Gavin Grindeland 7:18.36.
110 hurdles: 4) Roman Tannehill 20.25.
4 x 400 relay: 3) WTCS 4:12.39 (lsaac Haugen, Gabriel Cartwright, Roman Tannehill, Noah Pederson).
Shot put: 24) Trajan Scott 22-02, 25) Stephen Penner 20-01, 26) Linkon lsom 18-08.
Discus: 26) Stephen Penner 62-04, 29) Trajan Scott 56-05, 30) Linkon lsom 55-04.
Long jump: 7) Roman Tannehill 17-07.50.