In Class B prep basketball on Monday, Dec. 16, the Williston Trinity Christian School Gymnasium played host to a girls and boys doubleheader, featuring the visiting Trenton Tigers.
In the boys game, WTCS took the floor for their 2019-2020 season opener with only one returning player from last year’s team in junior Caleb Babcock. At the outset, both teams exchanged leads in a closely contested first quarter. After one period of play, the score was tied up at 10-10.
In the second, WTCS created scoring opportunities from the outside, but Trenton started things out on a 7-2 run, and led 17-12 with 4:49 to go before the half. From that point, the Crusaders went on a 7-0 run to regain the lead at 19-17. WTCS utilized an aggressive offense to draw fouls and produce points at the charity stripe.
Then, with 1:41 to go before the break, a Trenton three-pointer made the score 20-19 in favor of the Tigers in a high-paced action packed first half. With the score again tied up at 22-22, Trenton senior Brody LaRoque got the benefit of a shooter’s roll on a three-point shot attempt in the closing seconds of the half as the Tigers took a 25-22 lead into the break.
Then, fellow Trenton senior Michael Martinez started off the second half by draining three triples, helping the Tigers jump out to their largest lead of the game at that point, making the score 36-24 with 4:26 remaining in the third. From there, the Crusaders battled back to cut the deficit to 41-36 heading into the final quarter.
After an evenly played start to the fourth, Trenton regained momentum as they opened up a 49-41 lead with 3:21 to go. The Tigers would eventually outlast the Crusaders down the stretch en route to a 60-45 victory. Martinez ended the game with a team-high 24 for Trenton, and Collin Shirk posted 12 points for WTCS.
In the girls game that evening, the undefeated Tigers, fresh off their victory in the Tioga Tip-Off Tournament on Dec. 14, enjoyed a massive lead throughout, despite being without the services of junior Alyssa St. Pierre and sophomore Jacee Turcotte. Nonetheless, Trenton took a 51-14 advantage into the halftime break, and cruised to a 76-22 victory over the Comet-Crusaders.
For Trenton, Kaity Hove led all scorers with 17 points. Kella Norby and Alexa St. Pierre each scored 14 apiece for the Tigers as well. Meanwhile, Ellie Haskins led the Comet-Crusaders with eight points in defeat.