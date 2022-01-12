Williston Trinity Christian High School head boys basketball coach Jacob Braaten likes what his team has to offer for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.
Braaten, a Williston native who is in his eighth year as head coach, said in a press release from the school that he is excited about his team for the season.
“WTCS Boys Basketball has a great variety of experience and young talent,” Braaten said, according to the press release. “We are bringing back Crusader Seniors Colby Grindeland and Derek Lee. These two have been named captains of the team, but, in reality, they have been captains for a few years now. They have a great responsibility of bringing a team together that has not played very much together on the court.”
This year, Braaten said his team is focused on doing the little things right. This includes playing as a team, trusting each other and building a bond that is unbreakable.
“If we can make these the priority of the team, we will be successful,” he said, according to the release.
One exciting thing about this season, Braaten said, is the competitive nature of District 15 and Region 8.
Last year, the Crusaders took fourth place in District 15 and lost to Powers Lake in the Region 8 tournament.
“This year, with a little more experience, we will be able to compete with all the teams in our district and region,” Braaten said, according to the release. “We hope to match what we did last year with being a region tournament team. If we can accomplish that, then anything is possible in the regional tournament.”
The Crusaders have had a bit of a slow start to the season, but once the team builds some momentum, they will be able to get back on track.
The team picked up a win over Lewis and Clark, North Shore Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Williston Trinity won the contest 67-63.
Williston Trinity also played some good, close games earlier in the season: On Dec. 20, the Crusaders lost 52-48 to Tioga High School, and on Jan. 8, the Crusaders played well in a 59-45 loss to Beach High School.
The next game for the team, according to the North Dakota High School Activities Association website, will be on Jan. 18 at home against Bowbells/Burke Central.