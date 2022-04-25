The Williston Trinity Christian School track and field teams found an opportunity to compete amidst a second blizzard late last week, and they didn’t have to travel far.
The Crusaders competed at the Williston High School Indoor Rescue Invite on Friday, April 22 at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
A mix of eight Class A and Class B teams from North Dakota and Montana took part.
And as Bryan Eder, the head coach for the Crusaders, put it, the WHS Coyotes really did rescue a lot of track teams.
“We hadn’t had a meet for two weeks because the weather has made it impossible to get outdoors,” Eder wrote in a text sent Saturday. “Having an indoor meet this late in April is almost unheard of.”
As a result of not being able to compete for so long, Eder said he was suspecting that his teams might be a little rusty, but it was just the opposite.
“I was blown away by all the personal bests we set, especially in the middle distances,” he said.
Overall, the Crusaders took four of the top eight spots in the JV 800 meters, and all four set huge new personal bests.
Corbin Brandt won the event, Eliseo Roblero was a close second, Benjamin Crosby finished fifth, a d Grady Lee grabbed eighth.
Ninety minutes later Crosby and Roblero crushed their PBs in the 1600, with Crosby winning the race and Roblero placing third.
Notable varsity finishers for the Crusaders were Gabriel Cartwright, third in the 400; Kai Thomas, seventh in the 400 and eighth in the high jump; and the 4 x 400 relay finishing fourth.
Team members were Cartwright, Brandt, Roman Tannehill and Brogan Sletto.
The Crusaders hope to compete outdoors at Lambert, Montana on Friday, April 29.
Varsity boys results
60: 23) Brogan Sletto 8.21.
200: 11) Gabriel Cartwright 26.19, 12) Kai Thomas 26.47, 13) Brogan Sletto 26.51, 17) Roman Tannehill 27.13, 21) Camron Nible 28.02.
400: 3) Cartwright 56.44, 7) Thomas 59.04, 10) Tannehill 1:01.39.
800: 12) Jeremiah Crosby 2:31.69.
1600: 12) J. Crosby 5:55.22.
4 x 400 relay: 4) WTCS 4:02.50 (Cartwright, Tannehill, Corbin Brandt, Sletto).
High jump: 8) Thomas 5-02.
JV girls results
60: 17) Alethia Lovgren 9.78, 19) Noelle Martin 10.02, 27) Heaven Nible 10.36, 29) Rebeca Cruz 10.80, 30) Judy Cruz 11.12.
200: 10) Petra Thomas 32.93, 16) Lovgren 33.70, 17) Martin 33.90, 24) R. Cruz 36.69, 25) J. Cruz 37.95.
400: 3) Thomas 1:13.36.
800: 5) Annie Tannehill 2:56.41.
4 x 200 relay: 3) WTCS 2:11.43 (Tannehill, Lovgren, Martin, Thomas).
Shot put: 12) Tannehill 20-10.
JV boys results
60: 13) Kenny Thomas 8.39, 19) Tanner Honeycutt 9.11, 22) Stephen Penner 9.16, 23) Trajan Scott 10.08.
200: 14) K. Thomas 27.91, 24) Noah Pederson 30.27, 25) Honeycutt 30.49.
400: 6) Grady Lee 1:05.28.
800: 1) Corbin Brandt 2:23.62, 2) Eliseo Roblero 2:24.07, 5) Benjamin Crosby 2:28.00, 8) Lee 2:30.95.
1600: 1) B. Crosby 5:15.94, 3) Roblero 5:17.84.
4 x 200 relay: 4) WTCS 2:01.51 (K. Thomas, Pederson, Penner, Honeycutt).
Long jump: 18) Pederson 14-03.50.