It was a difficult season for the Williston Trinity-Alexander girls basketball team a year ago as the Comet Crusaders won just two games all year.
Heading into the 2019-2020 campaign, first-year head basketball coach John Washington said the main goal he has for his unit is to give consistent effort throughout each game for the entire winter season.
"I want our club to be able to run the floor well, exert more energy, and focus more on the offensive side of the ball," Washington tells the Williston Herald. "But most of all, I really want our players to understand the importance of competing night in and night out. Competing at a high level is always my agenda when I coach youth sports."
Returning players such as sophomore Ellie Haskins, as well as Renee Cross, are expected to be key contributors for the Comet Crusaders this season. While coach Washington praised Haskins' diligent work and commitment in the offseason, he sees Cross' versatility as a major asset heading into the winter basketball schedule.
"She is basically our do-it-all person," Washington says of Cross. "She is very basketball savvy and can help out the team in many ways, and I think her skills improved alot last year."
According to the Comet Crusaders basketball coach, full-court pressure from opponents caused a multitude of issues for WTA last year. If Williston Trinity-Alexander can enhance their overall awareness of how aggressive teams are trying to play defensively, Washington expect his club to have a fighting chance to be competitive throughout the year.
"Ideally, I would like us to play at full speed with no hesitancy. If we are able to do that, it will help build confidence on both ends of the floor when we go up against tougher opponents," the basketball coach states.