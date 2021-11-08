The Williston State College womens basketball team opened the season by winning two out of three games at a tournament in New Town over the weekend.
The Lady Tetons lost 67-59 in the first game, which was on Friday, Nov. 5, to Bismarck State College, but they bounced back and defeated Miles Community College 72-43 on Saturday, Nov. 6 and Dakota College at Bottineau 86-58 on Sunday, Nov. 7.
Williston State especially had a good day Saturday, as the Lady Tetons recorded a dominant win over Miles CC.
The Lady Tetons held Miles CC to less than 10 points in each of the first three quarters, as Miles CC scored five, eight and nine points in those quarters. Miles CC did have a big fourth quarter, scoring 21 points, but Williston State’s lead was already big.
Coming into this season, Williston State has a fair mix of returning players and newcomers, and both groups of players alike showed what they can do over the weekend.
Against Miles CC, returner Keeley Tini led the team with 19 points. Freshman Emily Kurkowski was second on the team with 15 points.
Also scoring in double digits was Jillian Litwiller, who came off the bench and scored 10 points. Litwiller is also a freshman.
Returners Sydney Labatte and Brooklyn Douglas scored eight and six points respectively, and freshman Hayley MacDonald scored nine points.
Off the bench, freshmen Irene de la Fuente and Laiten Lantis scored four points and one point respectively.
Against Dakota College at Bottineau, Williston State built up a big first half lead that the Lady Tetons used to hold firm in the second half. At halftime, Williston State led 40-27, a lead which grew in the second half.
Kurkowski led Williston State with 27 points, followed by Douglas and Tini, who each had 19 points.
MacDonald had eight points, Labatte had seven points, Lantis had four points and de la Fuente had two points.
Williston State has home games ahead as the next part of the beginning of the regular season.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Lady Tetons host the North Dakota State College of Science, and on Sunday, Nov. 14, they host United Tribes Technical College. Both are conference games.