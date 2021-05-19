The Williston State College volleyball team will welcome another freshman and another experienced volleyball player to its fall roster.
On Tuesday, May 18, Taylor Stewart, who was one of the senior leaders on the Sidney High School volleyball team this year, signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Williston State.
Stewart was a middle blocker and hitter for the Lady Eagles, being one of the leaders in blocks and kills during the volleyball season.
After her signing Tuesday, she said that she is excited for the opportunity to continue her college career. She added that she actually didn’t have any plans to originally play volleyball at the next level.
“It’s kind of just more recent. I really didn’t plan on it until the coach reached out, and then I decided I would,” Stewart said.
Stewart said Williston State’s head coach, Chelsea Hinck, initially contacted her. Hinck asked Stewart for some film, and then she invited Stewart to some practices.
The way Hinck ran her practices was something that was really interesting and stuck with Stewart, she said.
“It was a lot different than high school,” Stewart added.
Although Stewart didn’t originally plan to play volleyball in college, she did plan to attend Williston State anyway.
“I was just interested in going, just to get my generals, and then I decided that their nursing program would be a good idea,” Stewart said.
Stewart said she knows the jump to college volleyball will be different because at that level everyone wants to be competing there, but she is excited and ready for the opportunity.
Jill Stanek, the head coach of the SHS volleyball team, said Stewart has been a great player for the Lady Eagles.
“Taylor has been a huge asset for our team both offensively and defensively the past three years,” Stanek said.
Stanek also said she looks forward to seeing Stewart develop and grow at the collegiate level.
Currently, Stewart is excelling as an athlete on the SHS track and field team.
She has been consistently in the top five at meets this season in the long jump, and she qualified for state in long jump with a jump of 16-09.50, which she accomplished at a meet in Dickinson on April 27.