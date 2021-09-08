WSC volleyball defeats Lake Region Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Ashlyn Halford, No. 6 on the Williston State College volleyball team, celebrates with her team after a good volley during the Sept. 7 home game against Lake Region. The Lady Tetons won 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State College volleyball team picked up its sixth win of the season on Tuesday, September 7, defeating Lake Region State College at home.Williston State swept the visiting Royals, clinching the win by gutting out a tough third-set victory.The Tetons won the first set handily, but the Royals made things tougher in the second and third set.After falling behind early and never mounting a comeback in the first set, Lake Region hung right with Williston State in the second set.The score remained close throughout the set, but the Tetons eventually put themself in a position to win.Williston State pulled away late in the set; after both teams hit the 20-point mark, the Tetons closed out the set with four straight points to win 25-21.Lake Region piggy-backed on their performance in the second set, though, and continued to play well for a majority of the third set.The Royals had an early lead of 6-5, but they slowly grew that lead to 10-7, then jumped to an 18-11 lead.Lake Region cut down on its errors and had a lot of momentum and energy that helped it attain that lead, but the Tetons kept their composure and played well despite the deficit.Williston State stormed back and met Lake Region at the 20-point mark, eventually getting to game point with a 24-23 lead.Lake Region tied the game at 24 all briefly, but Williston State closed out the set with two straight points to win 26-24.With the win, the Tetons move to 6-4 on the season, but on top of that, they also are now 2-0 in conference play.WIlliston State also had a home game on Wednesday, September 8 against the North Dakota State College of Science, but after that, the Tetons don’t have another home game until October 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Williston Win Lake Region Sport Teton Volleyball Team Set Home Game Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands Kelly Skelton, 51 2 accused of selling pain pills Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back