The Lady Tetons dominated in the last two sets of Tuesday night's game and in doing so defeated the Lady Buccaneers 3-1.
Williston State won the first set 28-26, the third set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-18.
But the game was a tough one to beat and the Dawson Community College team didn't go easy on Williston State.
In the first set, the Lady Tetons took an early lead and maintained that lead until the Lady Buccaneers tied it the first time at 7-7.
Dawson Community College picked up its eighth point, but Annice Applewhite tied the score again after a solid kill.
Then Amaris Boggs stepped up to serve.
Boggs hit back-to-back service aces giving Williston State the lead for a short while.
For the rest of the set the lead toggled back and forth between the two teams, but a block by Isabelle Evans and Abigail Tennant followed by a kill by Evans secured the set win for Williston State.
Unfortunately, the Lady Tetons couldn't get it quite right in the second set.
There were several Williston State errors, like serving errors and hitting the ball out, that pushed the Lady Tetons back a little.
Also, when the Lady Buccaneers took control of the lead in the second set, they never let it go.
Eventually, Dawson Community College got the upper hand and got the better of Williston State ending the set with a 25-13 win.
But after the third and fourth sets, that second set seemed like a small hiccup for Williston State.
Kills after kills, blocks and aces set the tone for the last two sets and that tone was in Williston State's favor.
For example, key players like Evans, Daphne Sanchez, Jonna Lind and Montayasia Jones (to name a few) helped lead the team to a win with their fair share of kills and blocks.
Sanchez also collected several aces on top of the number of kills she got.
In fact, it was a Sanchez kill that won the game for the Lady Tetons.
The Oct. 12 game was the first one back for Williston State after 10 games on the road.
It was also the first in two home games for the week, the second game will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 13 and results from that game will be published in Sunday's edition.
After Wednesday's game, the Lady Tetons are back on the road again on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.
This time they travel to Devil’s Lake for the Lake Region State College Slamfest Tournament.
They will play Bismarck College and the Dickinson State JV team on Friday, and the Jamestown JV team and Trinity Bible team on Saturday.
Their final home game of the season will be Oct. 20. They host Dakota College at Bottineau for their sophomore night.