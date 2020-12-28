The Williston State College volleyball team welcomed another commit for the 2021 fall season.
Jonna Lind, an outside hitter and defensive specialist from Hardin, Montana, will graduate from Hardin High this spring and make her debut at WSC in fall 2021.
She answered questions about why she picked WSC, what her journey was like and what she's looking forward to.
What drew you to WSC and how did you come to pick the Tetons? What was the college selection process like for you?
What drew me to WSC is that they have nursing so it was a perfect fit for my education.
For volleyball I really think coach (Chelsea) Hinck was the reason I picked WSC because she was very kind, caring and everyone seemed to have only good things to say about her.
Also, the college was very nice as well. The college selection process was OK. I sent my film out in the middle of October and I was nervous waiting for responses of all the college coaches.
My dad really wanted to me to stay decently close to home so Williston is perfect. (It's) not too far and not too close. Both the academics and athletics are what drew me to WSC.tr
What are you hoping to bring to the team next year? What are your goals for volleyball?
I’m hoping to bring my enthusiasm and leadership to the team. I’m excited to bring my skills in the back row because I have a strong serve receive. As well as my willingness to be coachable.
Aside from volleyball, what are your goals for college? It’s an exciting time but are you nervous, excited, anxious, etc. about starting this new chapter?
Im very excited to start this new chapter in my life on my own, with my parents support in the background.
What are you looking forward to the most next fall?
What I’m looking forward to mostly next fall is growing my knowledge in the classroom and the court. As well as getting out of my hometown.