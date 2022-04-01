WSC softball recruits Sidney, MT athlete By The Williston Herald Staff Apr 1, 2022 Apr 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chloe Schroeder signing her letter of intent with Sidney softball coach Frank DiFonzo. Photo courtesy of the Sidney Herald × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Williston State College softball team is making moves this semester in preparation for the fall.The Tetons will have a new face on the roster this fall and the athlete isn’t too far from Williston.Chloe Schroeder, a senior at Sidney High School in Sidney, Montana, signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Tetons.Schroeder has been playing softball for 14 years.According to an article from our sister newspaper, the Sidney Herald, during the last year Schroeder decided she wanted to play at the collegiate level.That’s when she participated in a few camps at South Dakota State University in Spearfish where she picked up new skills and learned from the college players.She decided to sign with WSC with the hopes of playing time on the field and also because of the coach.“He’s a great coach. He gives a lot of inspiration and I can’t wait to learn from him,” she said.Schroeder plans to complete her general courses at WSC and eventually she wants to pursue a degree in psychology to become a therapist. 