Chloe Schroeder

Chloe Schroeder signing her letter of intent with Sidney softball coach Frank DiFonzo.

 Photo courtesy of the Sidney Herald

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Williston State College softball team is making moves this semester in preparation for the fall.

The Tetons will have a new face on the roster this fall and the athlete isn’t too far from Williston.

Chloe Schroeder, a senior at Sidney High School in Sidney, Montana, signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Tetons.

Schroeder has been playing softball for 14 years.

According to an article from our sister newspaper, the Sidney Herald, during the last year Schroeder decided she wanted to play at the collegiate level.

That’s when she participated in a few camps at South Dakota State University in Spearfish where she picked up new skills and learned from the college players.

She decided to sign with WSC with the hopes of playing time on the field and also because of the coach.

“He’s a great coach. He gives a lot of inspiration and I can’t wait to learn from him,” she said.

Schroeder plans to complete her general courses at WSC and eventually she wants to pursue a degree in psychology to become a therapist.



Load comments