The Williston State College mens basketball team suffered a close loss at the hands of Bismarck State College on Monday, Jan. 31.
Williston State lost 81-76, but the Tetons played a good game overall. The Tetons never fell behind too far, and they got contributions from a lot of their depth.
All statistics and dates referenced are from the Williston State College athletics website.
Leading the way for Williston State in the loss was Clovis Gallon, who scored a game-high 19 points. Second on the team was Ty Edwards, who scored 15 points. Edwards shot 5-of-7 from three-point range in the contest.
Ezekiel Spann and Abi Adedo also scored in double figures, adding 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Rounding out the team, Josh Favors and Galdo Tutu each scored six points, Fares Kacem scored four points and Landon Lang scored two points.
Overall in the game, the Tetons shot 53.7 percent from the field and 84.6 percent from the free throw line. Williston State shot better overall than Bismarck State, but Bismarck State shot better from three-point range and the free throw line.
Despite the loss, the Tetons still closed out January with a 4-4 record, and they have six games remaining in the regular season.
The first game of February for Williston State will be on Thursday, Feb. 3 against Lake Region State College at home.