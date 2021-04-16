The Williston State College hockey team got off to a good start in the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II national tournament.
The Tetons won their first game of pool play, defeating Marian 4-3 in a dramatic overtime finish on Thursday, April 15.
Cameron Maycock scored the game-winning goal in overtime, and he was assisted by Eric Moran and Kyle Barrett.
The Tetons played a good, aggressive game to start nationals on the right note, and while Marian was a tough opponent, the Tetons were able to hold on and keep their composure down the stretch, not letting Marian build enough momentum to take a lead.
Williston State didn’t waste much time getting on the board, as their first goal came just a little over seven-and-a-half minutes into the game.
Jackson Dodds scored that first goal of the game, and he was assisted by Fox Dodds.
A common theme throughout the game for Williston State was that the Tetons never trailed. Each time they took the lead, Marian tied the game up, but the Tetons never fell behind.
After the first period, the score remained 1-0, and Williston State held a shots advantage of 11-10.
Marian tied the game during the first half of the second period, but with 9:49 left in the period, Moran scored to put Williston State up 2-1. Maycock and Jake Huska both assisted on Moran’s goal.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Marian timed the game up at 2-2 just 20 seconds later.
Marian had a great second period, outsourcing the Tetons 2-1 and ending the period with a 26-24 shots advantage.
A little under two minutes into the third period, though, Williston State stopped any momentum that Marian was trying to build off of from the second period.
The Tetons took a 3-2 lead with 18:15 left in the third period, as Dylan Borseth scored to put Williston State back in the lead again. He was assisted by Devonne Berry and Tanner Davis.
The lead held for the next nine minutes, but with 9:09 left in the third, Marian tied the game again on a penalty shot.
For Williston State, the win was also an upset of sorts, as Williston State is the No. 11 ranked team in the tournament and Marian is ranked No. 6.
The other teams in Pool C are Jamestown (No. 14) and Iowa State (No. 3).
Iowa State defeated Jamestown 4-2 on Thursday, setting up a battle between the two 1-0 teams on Friday, April 16.
Williston State also faces Jamestown on Saturday, April 17, so depending on how the Tetons fare in their final two games, their fate for the rest of the tournament will be determined.