The Williston State Hockey team added two people to its fall roster, one new member and a returning member.
Isaac Ellingson committed to play for the Tetons as a new member, and his commitment was announced on July 2.
Ellingson is from Crosby, North Dakota and will be a forward on the team.
However, just before Ellingson committed, the Tetons announced that Carson Arndt will be playing for a third year at Williston State.
Arndt joins Campbell Jackson as third year returning members.
To offer some context, the National Collegiate Athletic Association offered eligibility relief to all college athletes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What that means is, college athletes, like Arndt and Jackson, were able to extend their eligibility to play in college for another year (or in this case to play for a third year at a two-year college).
Arndt will return as a forward, and after playing 63 games and collecting 22 points in his Teton career, he will offer extensive experience that will help the Tetons in the coming season.