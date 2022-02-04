Wrestling is entering its post season stretch and just around the corner is the state tournament.
This year, the NDHSAA Boys & Girls Wrestling State Tournament will be held from Feb. 17-19 at the FARGODOME.
The FARGODOME is located at 1800 N University Drive North Fargo, ND 58102.
Todd Olson, Activities Director for Fargo Public Schools, will be the tournament manager.
Here’s what you need to know.
Tournament Information
The Tournament includes individual and team dual competition for Class A boys & Class B boys.
The Tournament includes individual competition (one class) for girls.
The team dual tournaments (Class A boys & Class B boys) are eight-team single elimination with a consolation round competing to a fifth-place match.
The Class A Boys Team Dual Tournament will be seeded based off region seeds. The Class B Boys Team Dual Tournament and Girls Team Dual Tournament will be seeded 1-5 with random draw determining the quarterfinal opponents of the top three seeds.
Streaming
Television/Web Stream Broadcasts – Details on Television/Web Stream Broadcasts of the 2022 NDHSAA Boys & Girls Wrestling State Tournament will be posted on www.ndhsaanow.com and http://www.ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/wrestling
BEK-TV is televising boys individual & team dual finals at the 2022 NDHSAA Wrestling State Tournament.
NFHS Network is live video web streaming all non-championship matches of boys individual and team dual competition as well as all individual matches in the girls division including championship matches.
More information on how to watch the tournament can be found on the NDHSAA website.
Tournament Schedule
Thursday, February 17 (Individuals)
10:00 a.m. First Round
12:15 p.m. Quarterfinals
2:00 p.m. 1st round wrestlebacks
5:00 p.m. 2nd round wrestlebacks
6:30 p.m. Semifinals
Friday, February 18 (Individuals)
11:00 a.m. 3rd and 4th round wrestle backs
2:30 p.m. Placing rounds (7th place matches followed by 3rd and 5th place matches combined)
5:30 p.m. Championship introductions
6:00 p.m. Championship Finals
Saturday, February 19 (Team Dual)
10:00 a.m. First round championship matches
12:00 p.m. Class B Hall of Fame introductions
12:30 p.m. Semifinal and consolation semifinal matches
2:30 p.m. Class A Hall of Fame introductions
3:00 p.m. Dual championships and placing matches
Ticket Information
An Adult Tournament Ticket for the Individual Tournament is $38 plus an additional $2 venue charge.
An Adult Tournament Ticket for the Dual Tournament is $19 plus an additional $1 venue charge.
There is also an option to purchase an Adult Daily Ticket for $20 (that includes the additional $1 venue charge).
Student tickets for the Individual Tournament are $10 plus the $2 venue charge.
And the Student Daily Ticket is $6.
