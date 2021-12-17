Watford City Logo (copy)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Watford City High School wrestling team split a pair of duals on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Minot.

The Wolves defeated Bismarck St. Mary’s in a close match, 37-36, and Watford City lost 60-12 to Minot.

Against St. Mary’s, the first win for the Wolves came in the 113 weight class, when Stran Sorenson won his match by a 6-5 decision.

After him, in the 120 weight class Deegan Skaggs won by forfeit, and Izaak Boekelman won by pin in the 126 weight class.

Brier Arnegard also picked up a win in the 132 weight class, winning by a 9-4 decision.

St. Mary’s wrestlers won the few matches in the next weight class, but Watford City picked things back up in the 182 weight class, when Evander Long won by forfeit.

After that, in the 195 weight class, Beau Matson won by pin, and finally, in the 285 weight class, Nivon Hayes won by pin.

The two teams tied 36-36 at the end of the match, but Watford City won the tiebreaker by criteria.

Against Minot, three Watford City wrestlers won their match.

Cash Fladland won by an 8-2 decision in the 160 weight class, Matson won by a 4-0 decision in the 195 weight class and Hayes won by forfeit in the 285 weight class.

The next event for Watford City is on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Devils Lake Tournament.

Tags

Load comments