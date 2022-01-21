The Watford City High School boys basketball team suffered its 12th loss of the season on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Watford City hosted Dickinson on Thursday, losing by a final score of 79-63. Despite the loss, the Wolves played well in the contest.
The Wolves had some good scoring in the game, as a total of eight players scored. On top of that, three players scored in double figures.
Leading Watford City in the game was Calvin Garmann, who scored 15 points. Jalen Strickland also scored 14 points, and Landon Caldwell scored 10 points.
Eli Lawrence added seven points in the contest, and Josiah Rojas scored five points. Rounding out the team, Jacob Berg, Jahneim Samuel and Wei Jie Jiang each scored four points.
The last time the two teams met, Dickinson blew out Watford City 104-34, with the game being held in Dickinson. All scores and dates referenced are from the Western Dakota Association website.
Not only did the Wolves considerably cut down on Dickinson’s scoring in Thursday’s game, but the 63 points Watford City scored was the most they’ve scored in a game this season.
The previous game-high total for the Wolves was set on Tuesday, Jan. 18 against Williston (53). With two straight games of good scoring output from the Wolves, some momentum may be starting to build for Watford City.
On top of all that, the 16-point loss is the smallest margin of victory that an opponent has had against the Wolves this season, so the Wolves look to be improving as of late.
Watford City will get to play at home for its next game too, according to the WDA website. The next game for the Wolves is on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when they host Bismarck St. Mary’s.
St. Mary’s and Watford City haven’t played each other yet this season. St. Mary’s is 5-4 this season, according to the WDA website.
The last time St. Mary’s played a game was Jan. 11, which was a win over Dickinson. St. Mary’s had its last two games postponed.