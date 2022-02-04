Joey Arnegard

Joey Arnegard, who was No. 25 on the Watford City boys basketball team, died Jan. 25 following complications from a head-on collision on Jan. 24.

 Submitted Photo

The Watford City Wolves basketball teams are dedicating the Feb. 4 home games against Minot to Joey Arnegard who died Jan. 25.

At every game Friday night there will be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets will be sold and all proceeds will go to the Arnegard Family.

Fans are encouraged to wear the team colors, which are maroon and white, in honor of Arnegard's love the game and for his team. 

Over the past week a handful of WDA schools have reached out to provide proceeds to the Arnegard family as well through 50-50 drawings, according to the WDA.

Legacy, who will be playing against Watford City, was one of those schools.

There is also a GoFundMe memorial fund that is still open for donations.

All proceeds from the GoFundMe go directly to the family to help during this time.

Arnegard died on Tuesday, Jan. 25 after complications from a head-on collision the night before.

According to Arnegard’s obituary, he hit a strip of black ice and was hit by a semi-truck after losing control of his vehicle.

He was 16-years-old.

Arnegard, No. 25 on the Watford City boys varsity basketball team, was a guard and was a strong presence on the team.

Playing in 11 games this season he averaged almost two points per game, made 11 rebounds and had four assists just to name a few stats.

His funeral was on Feb. 2.

A link to the service honoring his life can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/watfordcityag/videos/617413255999074/.

The link to the GoFundMe is https://www.gofundme.com/f/joey-arnegards-funeral-memorial-fund?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.

