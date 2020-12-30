The Watford City High School girl’s basketball team is making statement after statement, and the Lady Wolves are asserting themselves in the Western Dakota Association.
In their latest game, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, the Lady Wolves defeated Bismarck Legacy 56-53, using a big second half to take down Legacy.
Legacy outscored Watford City 32-22 in the first half, taking a commanding lead into halftime, but the Lady Wolves came out strong in the second half and outscored Legacy 34-21 in the second half.
As has been the case so far this season, the duo of Ashley Holen and Emma Mogen led the Lady Wolves to victory.
Holen, a senior forward, led the team with 20 points, once again racking up a lot of points without needing a three-point shot or free throws to have an impressive performance.
Mogen, a senior guard, finished with 19, scoring just the exact opposite way of Holen, as Mogen scored all her points off three-point shots and free throws.
Holen scored 12 of her points in the second half, and Mogen scored 14 of her points in the second half to lead Watford City. Mogen made four three-pointers and made 7-of-10 free throws.
Of course, Mogen and Holen had some help in the win: Jessica Mogen had three points, Gracen Breitbach had four points and Madison Spacher had 10 points.
With the win over Bismarck Legacy, Watford City is on a three-game win streak and the Lady Wolves have a 4-1 overall record. The Lady Wolves have racked up impressive wins over Bismarck Legacy and Bismarck High School, with both wins coming by three points or less. Watford City also had a good game against Bismarck Century, only losing by five points.
Watford City’s win also gave Legacy its first loss of the season, after the team started 3-0.