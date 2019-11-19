Led by head coach David Gumke, the Watford City Wolves boys squad is coming off a 5-17 season in 2018-2019.
Although the Wolves endured a difficult year in the win column a season ago, two of their victories came against WDA cross-town rival Williston. According to Gumke, his team displayed a tenacious work ethic throughout the campaign, even though things may not have always gone their way.
"We won more games than people thought we would, and the kids never gave up in a game," Gumke tells the Williston Herald. "We played hard every game, and we improved defensively throughout the year. The seniors helped our young guys see what it takes to play solid defense as an individual and as a team."
As far as improvements go, the Wolves basketball mentor would like to see his club step up on defense individually, which will naturally translate to improved team defense. In order to accomplish that however, Gumke says last year's junior varsity players will be assigned with the task of providing quality minutes in the rotation.
"The JV players from last year are going to have to develop much faster than they probably should so that they can contribute. The nice thing about having to play young players is that they will be forced to learn how to play better, and that will make us a good team for the future," Gumke states.
This year's Wolves team will feature a total of three seniors; 6-foot-1 swingman Jayvn McGorman, 6-foot-4 big man La-vores Monroe and 6-foot-1 guard Connor Cross. While Cross is expected to help space the floor with his shooting touch, Gumke says McGorman and Monroe are poised to have breakout seasons.
The Watford City coach believes Monroe's biggest strength is his aggressiveness around the rim, and says that McGorman's offensive efficiency will be a great asset to the Wolves this year.
"La-vores is a very good rebounder and is able to attack the basket when in the open court, and Javyn is very good at executing his part in the offense and will get the young guys going in the right direction," the coach adds. "They fit in well with the seniors that I had last year, and contributed in every game. I expect them to be the leaders of this team."
Younger players who are expected to contribute this season include sophomores John Kudawoo and Britton Cranston, as well as evolving front-court player Jaheem Petersen. Coach Gumke says he is also excited to see the development of guards Wei Jie Jiang and Kanyon Tschetter, and forward Jalen Strickland this year.
Ideally, Watford City would like to give themselves a chance to qualify for the WDA tournament in 2020. Coach Gumke believes the level of his club's offensive execution, as well the consistency of their defensive effort will ultimately determine how the Wolves will fare this season.
"I want our kids to play hard every game no matter what happens, and also remember our core values as a unit: discipline, execution, togetherness, paying attention to detail and playing as a family. If we can be mindful of those little things, it will be a successful year for us," Gumke continues.