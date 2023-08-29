featured Wolf Point Cross Country results By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Aug 29, 2023 Aug 29, 2023 Updated 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Williston Trinity Christian Head Coach Samantha Shields poses with Left to Right Ethan Clarys, Cullin Hughes, and Max Slater to celebrate the first meet of the season. Trenton High School Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trenton and Williston Trinity Christian High School Cross Country teams traveled to Wolf Point, MT over the weekend to compete in the Wolf Point Invitational. The two teams got a chance to see their first bit of racing of the season and performed well throughout the meet. Trenton's Cullin Hughes, Ethan Clarys, and Max Slater traveled with the team to compete in the competition. Slater placed an impressive 24 overall in his second year running with a time of 21:59.02. Williston Trinity Christian had four runners place in the top 10 in the meet, Kai Thomas, Benjamin Crosby, Jeremiah Crosby, James Richards. The Crusaders placed second overall in the meet. Williston Trinity Christian Individual Results: 4. Kai Thomas 19:33.136. Benjamin Crosby 20:08.00 8. Jeremiah Crosby 20:37.30 10. James Richards 20:40.72 26. Jaret Boudloche 22:12.09 31. Timothy Martin 23:26.89 45. Zachary McBride 26:05.15 49. Ethan Reichardt 27:07.32 50. Gavin Grindeland 27:10.64 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Clothing Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular Sheriff asking public to avoid the MEX gas station at 13 mile corner Suspect identified in August 18 shooting Winterton Suites Motel gets makeover Pedestrian fatality reported in Williston Williams County Sheriff's Office seeking video footage North Dakota film set in Williston now on streaming sites Man charged with theft after illegally squatting at Williston hotel Burgum participates in Republican debate Williston PD announces arrests over last week School Board results canvassed