Winter sports practices and extracurricular activities will resume Nov. 30 in the state with extra precautions.
However, all winter competitions will remain suspended until Dec. 14.
Gov. Doug Burgum made the decision Wednesday in a joint announcement with House Majority Leader Chet Pollert and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner.
On Nov. 13, Burgum issued an executive order with multiple measures designed to reduce record COVID-19 infections and record hospitalizations and take pressure off the state’s strained health care providers and staff in the face of a pending capacity crisis.
One of the measures taken was to originally suspend all activities including practices for winter sports until Dec. 14. Meaning that competition would start in mid to late December or even January 2021.
But according to a news release from the governor's office, the governor will issue an amended order that will allow practices to resume for high school winter sports and association, community and club sports for youth and adults starting Nov. 30.
"The change comes after daily consultation and collaboration between the governor and legislative leaders, constructive input from the North Dakota High School Activities Association and athletic associations, and feedback from numerous legislators, parents, school administrators, students, coaches, mental health professionals, and others concerned about the impacts of suspended activities on students’ well-being," the news release read.
Burgum said the state's goals remain unchanged, which are to protect the most vulnerable, provide relief to our stressed hospitals and health care workers, keep students in school and businesses open and preserve the winter sports season.