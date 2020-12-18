Watford City boy’s basketball schedule
Dec. 18 7:45 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century High School
Dec. 19 3:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School
Dec. 22 7:45 p.m. vs. Minot
Dec. 29 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Legacy High School
Jan. 2 3:00 p.m. vs. Mandan High School
Jan. 15 7:45 p.m. @ Mandan High School
Jan. 16 3:30 p.m. @ Jamestown High School
Jan. 19 7:45 p.m. @ Williston High School
Jan. 21 5:45 p.m. vs. Dickinson
Jan. 26 7:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
Jan. 29 7:45 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Jan. 30 3:45 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 5 7:00 p.m. vs. Bismarck Legacy High School
Feb. 9 7:00 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. @ Minot
Feb. 20 3:30 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. vs. Williston High School
Feb. 23 7:45 p.m. vs. Williston High School
- Mar. 4 3:00 p.m. - Mar 6 10:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Boys Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
- Mar. 11 2:00 p.m. - Mar 13 10:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A Boys Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
Watford City girl’s basketball
Dec. 18 6:00 p.m. vs. Bismarck Century High School
Dec. 19 2:00 p.m. vs. Bismarck High School
Dec. 22 5:45 p.m. vs. Minot High School
Jan. 16 1:45 p.m. @ Jamestown High School
Jan. 19 6:00 p.m. @ Williston High School
Jan. 19 7:00 p.m. vs. Williston High School
Jan. 26 6:30 p.m. @ Bismarck St. Mary's
Jan. 29 6:00 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
Jan. 30 2:00 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 9 6:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck St. Mary's
Feb. 16 7:00 p.m. @ Minot High School
Feb. 20 1:45 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Feb. 23 6:00 p.m. vs. Williston High School
- Mar. 4 2:00 p.m. - Mar 6 8:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Girls Basketball Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
- Mar. 11 1:00 p.m. - Mar 13 8:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A Girls Basketball State Tournament @ Bismarck Event Center
Watford City wrestling
Jan. 14 4:30 p.m. @ St. Mary's
Jan. 16 3:00 p.m. vs. Jamestown High School
Jan. 21 7:00 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain Comm HS
Feb. 5 7:00 p.m. @ Bismarck High School
Feb. 6 3:30 p.m. @ Bismarck Century High School
- Feb. 13 8:00 a.m. - Feb 13 7:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A, West Region Individual Wrestling Tournament @ Jamestown High School
- Feb. 18 11:00 a.m. - Feb 19 9:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A Team Dual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome
- Feb. 18 1:30 p.m. - Feb 20 6:00 p.m. Away 2021 NDHSAA Class A Individual Wrestling State Tournament @ Fargodome