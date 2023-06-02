Stergar camp

Billings Central Catholic High School basketball coach Jim Stergar will host a camp in Williston June 12-14.

 MTN Sports

Billings Central Catholic High School basketball coach Jim Stergar is coming to Williston to help improve players in grades 1-12 on June 12-14 in their basketball game. 

Stergar has been coaching for 30 years and a head coach for 25. Previously coaching at Anaconda and Ronan in Montana and Billings Senior High before his current job at Central Catholic, his overall coaching record is 354-211. 



