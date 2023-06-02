Billings Central Catholic High School basketball coach Jim Stergar is coming to Williston to help improve players in grades 1-12 on June 12-14 in their basketball game.
Stergar has been coaching for 30 years and a head coach for 25. Previously coaching at Anaconda and Ronan in Montana and Billings Senior High before his current job at Central Catholic, his overall coaching record is 354-211.
After 30 years coaching, Stergar still loves working with players in the offseason and watching them grow as players.
"I love working with players and teams, forming strong bonds and relationships, teaching the game of basketball, inspiring players, learning how to win or lose, working together, setting goals, knowing there are rewards for hard work, reaching their potential, learning together, leaning on each other, working toward common goals and being part of something bigger than themselves," Stergar said.
If a player is serious about playing at the varsity level or beyond, a lot of the hard work begins in the offseason, Stergar believes.
"I coach to witness the process of this and many more life lessons that take place by being part of a team. To see the growth from the time they are freshman to their senior year," said Stergar. "Being successful doesn't mean wins and losses or state championships but what they will become in 10-15 years from now. We judge success on what kind of person they will become and how we can help them be the best version of themselves."
This will have the player prepared and improved when the winter comes around.
"It is important to do the best you can. If you are going to participate in a sport and want to compete at the varsity level and beyond, it will take hard work. That work usually takes place in the 'offseason,'" Stergar said. "In our camps, we teach skill work that each camper will take with them and continue to work on more than just a three-day camp. We will provide the camper with tools that they can take with them and improve as an individual and team player. It cannot be accomplished in a three-day camp. We teach becoming a better basketball player; this includes shooting technique, ball skills, footwork, 1 on 1 scoring moves, teamwork and becoming a better teammate."
Jason Federico, assistant head coach of Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team, will be working with Stergar during the camp.
"We are very excited to come to Williston and start working with the athletes," Stergar said.