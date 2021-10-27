Williston’s Eleni Lovgren, a senior on the WHS girls cross country team, and Trenton’s Jaeden Wilson, a sophomore on the Tigers’ football team, are the athletes of this week.

Both athletes helped lead their teams to success last weekend and in doing so earned awards and honors of their own.

Here’s a look at what they did.

Eleni Lovgren

The Lady Coyotes successfully defended their NDHSAA Class A cross country title on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Jamestown.

And at the head of the pack was none other than Eleni Lovgren.

She finished first at the state meet, and became the first from Williston to earn an individual title.

On top of that she was named Senior of the Year by the NDHSAA and by the WDA.

As a senior, Lovgren still has one more Williston High School season to participate in—track and field. That season starts in the spring.

Congratulations, Eleni on another job well done and good luck in track.

Jaeden Wilson

Wilson is only a sophomore and already he’s achieving incredible things.

He was one of the key components this year for the Trenton football team, and in the end he was right next to others helping secure the third place trophy in 6-man football.

Not only was he on one of Trenton’s history-making teams, but he also received two honors highlighting his work this season.

He was named to the All-State team and the All-Conference team.

There’s no doubt Wilson will continue to do great things for Trenton for the remainder of his high school tenure.

Congrats, Jaeden on an excellent season and good luck for seasons to come.

