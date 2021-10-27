Williston's Lovgren, Trenton's Wilson are this week's stand-out athletes By Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 2 Eleni Lovgren runs in the 2021 WDA Championships on Oct. 9. She placed second overall. Photo courtesy of the WDA Jaeden Wilson, No. 9 for the Trenton Tigers, tries to break from a tackle during the Sept. 21 home game against Midway-Minto. Trenton won 65-26. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Williston’s Eleni Lovgren, a senior on the WHS girls cross country team, and Trenton’s Jaeden Wilson, a sophomore on the Tigers’ football team, are the athletes of this week.Both athletes helped lead their teams to success last weekend and in doing so earned awards and honors of their own.Here’s a look at what they did.Eleni LovgrenThe Lady Coyotes successfully defended their NDHSAA Class A cross country title on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Jamestown.And at the head of the pack was none other than Eleni Lovgren.She finished first at the state meet, and became the first from Williston to earn an individual title.On top of that she was named Senior of the Year by the NDHSAA and by the WDA.As a senior, Lovgren still has one more Williston High School season to participate in—track and field. That season starts in the spring.Congratulations, Eleni on another job well done and good luck in track.Jaeden WilsonWilson is only a sophomore and already he’s achieving incredible things.He was one of the key components this year for the Trenton football team, and in the end he was right next to others helping secure the third place trophy in 6-man football.Not only was he on one of Trenton’s history-making teams, but he also received two honors highlighting his work this season.He was named to the All-State team and the All-Conference team.There’s no doubt Wilson will continue to do great things for Trenton for the remainder of his high school tenure.Congrats, Jaeden on an excellent season and good luck for seasons to come. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jaeden Wilson Eleni Lovgren Team Sport Athlete Cross Country Ndhsaa Class Coyotes Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 15 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR 10-digit dialing will be mandatory later this month Spirited discussion at District 7 special board meeting precedes executive session to discuss superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Thake WEA votes No Confidence in Board President Chris Jundt, ask for immediate resignation Texas police find body of man who may have North Dakota ties Thake placed on administrative leave Jundt releases statement, "strongly refuses" to step down Andy Njos earns world strongman status Williston woman hurt in distracted driving incident Michael Edwards, 65 Biosurfactant proving to be a game-changer for Bakken operators Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back