JJ Williams’ postseason accolades and recognition continues to grow, with the most recent honors list released by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association.
The All-State Division AAA Team was finalized and announced, and all the players who made the list were voted on by the Division AAA coaches.
Williams was the only player from Williston High School’s football team to be named to the list, as he made the Second Team All-State.
As arguably Williston’s best player this season and most relied-upon, the honor comes as no surprise for the senior running back.
The recognition at the All-State level is also another accolade for Williams on top of what he already received previously.
On Monday, Nov. 16, the All-Western Dakota Association football awards were announced. Williams made the All-WDA offense as a running back, being one of just five Williston players to get recognition at the All-WDA level.
Williams’ recognition at the All-State level is certainly deserved, but it is even impressive to see him get that attention with the overwhelming number of players that made the All-State team from the powerhouse schools in Division AAA, namely the schools from Bismarck and Fargo.
Schools from those cities dominated the list of players named to the team, like Bismarck Century and West Fargo, for example.
Bismarck Century ended up having the athlete of the year and coach of the year; Andrew Leingang, an offensive lineman, and the head coach, Ron Wingenbach, were rewarded those honors.
But amongst the big names in Division AAA, WIlliams takes his place. Williams carried a lot of the workload for the Williston offense this year and did well, even with other teams knowing he was going to get a lot of touches.
He had one of, if not, the best play of the year for Williston, which was a 92-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Bismarck High.
So Williams’ spot on the All-State team is well-deserved and should be respected considering he was voted to be there by coaches from the the other schools in Division AAA.