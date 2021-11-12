Jackson Ekblad, a senior at Williston High School and member of the Coyotes’ hockey team, signed a tender with the Bismarck Bobcats.
What this means is if Ekblad opts o play in the North American Hockey League next season, he would play for Bismarck.
According to a Nov. 9 press release, Ekblad already played, in some capacity, with the Bobcats.
Bismarck’s head coach Layne Sedevie told Ekblad over the summer that they would be having an exhibition game in Watford City.
Ekblad accepted the invitation to play and on Sept. 11 in Watford City he made his Cats debut, the press release read.
Ekblad said in the press release that signing the tender was hard to believe.
“(Ekblad) can do it all,” said head scout Niko Kapetanovic in the press release. “From running a power play, blocking shots on a penalty kill, and using his stick and mobility to defend and find lanes for breakout passes. We are excited to add a player with his ability to our roster next year, and hit a home run with a hometown North Dakota kid.”
According to the press release, the Bobcats “planted the seed in the preseason, and when tender season opened up, it was a no-brainer for both parties.”
“When they offered, I knew that was where I wanted to play,” Ekblad said.
Ekblad is returning to the Williston High School hockey team for one last season and will no doubt achieve more accolades.
Last season, he received All-WDA along with Kyle Mischke and Ashton Collings.
On top of that, he also helped take the team to the state tournament, which was their first appearance since the 2009-2010 season.
Over the summer, he was selected for the second time to attend the USA Hockey National Camp.
He was the only defenseman from North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming to go.