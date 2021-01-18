The Williston wrestling team walked away with a Western Dakota Association win on Jan. 16 after defeating Mandan 54-25.
Now, Williston is looking to keep up the same energy they brought into the Jan. 16 dual and use that to break into the top five in WDA standings.
The Coyotes are sitting in sixth place as of Jan. 18.
Just ahead of them is Dickinson in fifth place, Bismarck St. Mary’s in fourth, Bismarck Legacy in third, Bismarck High in second and Bismarck Century in first.
And during the Jan. 16 dual, it seemed that the Coyotes found their groove.
Williston was coming off of a Jan. 9 non-conference win over Watford City when they faced off against Mandan.
Shawn Sneva, the head coach for Williston wrestling, said when freshman “106-pounder” Cayden Folsom turned things around and got a pin for the team, first thing in the dual, the team’s momentum skyrocketed from there.
“From that match and then when 113-pounder (Aaron Morris) did the same thing where he was down in points, then came back around and pinned (his opponent), those two matches really skyrocketed our dual,” Sneva said. “It gives momentum to the rest of the team.”
Sneva said when that kind of momentum is created by teammates it fuels everyone else to do better in their own matches.
And that was something Williston did.
The Coyotes garnered several more pins throughout the dual including ones from junior Wyatt Hansen (126 pounds) and senior Christian Minton (195 pounds).
Williston has two more duals and two more triangulars to participate in before the state tournament which starts on Feb. 18. The regional tournament that was originally slated for Feb. 13 was canceled.
Moving forward, Sneva said the goal is to keep the momentum and energy his team found over the last two weeks going.
Because he said once his team holds on to that, they will be hard to stop.
The next triangular is on Jan. 19 at Legacy High School against Legacy and Des-Lacs Burlington.
Then Williston is back home on Jan. 23 for a dual against Jamestown and Turtle Mountain Community High School.
They take on Sidney High School on the road on Feb. 6 and the final triangular will be at Century against Century and Watford City.