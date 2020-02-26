“We are going to bring the energy, that is what this team is all about.”
Those are the words of Williston Wonderettes head coach Tia Hennix, who is gearing up her drill team for their last performance of the season on Friday, Feb. 28.
That day, the Wonderettes are scheduled to put their talents on display at halftime of the boys basketball WDA regional play-in game between the Williston Coyotes and the Turtle Mountain Community Braves at Jon Cole Gymnasium.
Most recently on Sunday, Feb. 23, the Wonderettes traveled to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Dance Team Union Nationals, located at the Caribe Royal Resort’s Convention Center.
There, the Williston dance squad earned a seventh place finish in the nationwide small varsity division for their hip-hop routine, and were less than a full point shy of the top five.
As Hennix explains, it is her group’s attention to small details which has resulted in national recognition.
“We spend lots of time working on body placement, footwork and those types of things. Also, the difficulty level of our stunts are similar to the things you would see at the collegiate level. We implement moves like the suicide kip-up and the rubber band in our routines which are very challenging,” the dance coach tells the Williston Herald.
According to Hennix, she hopes the halftime performance will serve as a promotional endeavor to possibly gain the interest of other young aspiring dancers in the area.
“We are always looking to promote and grow our program, and with try-outs for next season starting in April, this is a chance to show the community what we can do, and maybe inspire the next generation of dancers to join us,” the Williston dance mentor adds.