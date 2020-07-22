The Williston 15U Babe Ruth baseball team prevailed in the first game of the state tournament Wednesday, July 22.
Williston faced Devils Lake at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Ardean Aafedt stadium in Williston and came out ahead 1-0. Kadin Fisher threw a complete game shutout, allowing only one hit and fanning six batters.
Williston had seven hits on the game.
In the day's second game, Grand Forks came out on top of Bismarck 5-4 thanks to a walk-off single that drove in the winning run.
Williston played a second time Wednesday, facing off against No. 1 seed Wahpeton. They were on the wrong end of a shutout in the second game, falling 10-0 in six innings.
Pitcher Riley Erickson took the loss. He pitched for two innings, giving up four hits and four earned runs, as well as striking out two and walking four.
Williston had six hits in the game against Wahpeton.
The day's final game saw Devils Lake fall 11-1 in five innings to Bismarck.
Grand Forks will face off against Wahpeton at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23.
Williston will square off against Bismarck at noon Thursday. The winner of that game will face the loser of the Grand Forks-Wahpeton game at 5 p.m. Thursday.