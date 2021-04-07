The Watford City High School and the Williston High School softball teams split a doubleheader April 6 in Watford City.
Tuesday's game was the season opener for both teams and the home opener for Watford City.
The Lady Wolves won the first game 17-12, but Williston bounced back and dominated in the second game, earning a 21-5 win.
The doubleheader was a non-conference contest. This is also the first time both teams played against each other since the 2019 spring season. The 2020 season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lady Coyotes will play their next game on Friday, April 9. They're on the road taking on Jamestown in their first conference doubleheader of the season.
Meanwhile the Lady Wolves will host Turtle Mountain Community High School on Friday, April 9 for their second game of the season.
Here's a look at the rest of the April schedule for the Lady Coyotes and the Lady Wolves. Game times are current as of April 7.
Lady Coyotes April Schedule
*All home games will be at the Western Star Softball Complex. Game times were found on the WDA website.
April 13 4:30 p.m. @ Dickinson (conference doubleheader)
April 16 4:30 p.m. @ Legacy (conference doubleheader)
April 17 noon vs. Bismarck High (conference doubleheader)
April 20 4:30 p.m. vs. Sidney (only one game)
April 22 4:30 p.m. vs. Turtle Mountain (non-conference doubleheader)
April 23 4:30 p.m. vs. Mandan (conference doubleheader)
April 27 4:30 p.m. vs. Minot (non-conference doubleheader)
April 30 6 p.m. @ Fargo South (East vs. West Softball Jamboree)
Lady Wolves April Schedule
*All home games will be at Koeser Field. Game times were found on the WDA website.
April 15 4:30 p.m. vs. Sidney
April 16 4:30 p.m. vs Minot
April 23 4:30 p.m. vs. Bismarck High
April 24 1 p.m. @ Jamestown (conference doubleheader)
April 27 4:30 p.m. vs. Dickinson