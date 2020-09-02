Eleni Lovgren, from the Williston High School cross country team, placed second in the recent Class A individual boys and girls cross country coaches poll released by the North Dakota High School Athletic Association.
Hayley Ogle, from the Watford City girls cross country team, placed fourth and her sister Jaelyn Ogle placed fifth.
Sierra Watterud from Williston also made the top 10, placing seventh.
Overall for Class A girls teams, Williston is in third behind Bismarck High in second and Grand Forks Central in first.
West Fargo Sheyenne is in fourth followed by West Fargo in fifth. Fargo Davies and Jamestown also received votes, however Watford City did not.
Individual runners from Williston and Watford City boys cross country did not make the list this time around, but Williston was ranked fifth as a team in the poll.
Overall for Class A boys teams, Bismarck Century was first, Grand Forks Red River was second, Dickinson was third and Bismarck High was fourth.
Other things to note:
The student runners to rank in the Class A boys individual poll were:
1. Sean Korsmo (Bismarck High)
2. Ben Anteau (Jamestown)
3. Jacob Knodle (West Fargo Sheyenne)
4. Brady Yoder (Dickinson)
5. Mason Kindel (Bismarck Century)
6. Hunter McHenry (Grand Forks Red River)
7. Gavin Haut (Jamestown)
8. Jacob Ersland (Bismarck Century)
9. Caleb Yokum (Fargo North)
10. Chandler Rott (Jamestown)
The student runners to rank in the Class A girls individual poll were:
1. Meghan Ford (Jamestown)
2. Eleni Lovgren (Williston)
3. Onnica Stansbury (West Fargo Sheyenne)
4. Hayley Ogle (Watford City)
5. Jaelyn Ogle (Watford City)
6. Elle Sondag (Fargo North)
7. Sierra Watterud (Williston)
8. Jadyn Guidinger (Bismarck Legacy)
9. Claire Hynek (Grand Forks Central)
10. Anna Bernhardt (Shanley/Oak Grove)
Class B teams were also ranked. For boys teams, Bowman County was first, followed by Griggs County Central, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred and Killdeer. Others receiving votes were Beulah-Hazen.
And for Class B girls teams, Rugby was first followed by Bowman County, Kindred, Hillsboro/Central Valley and Southern McLean.
The coaches' poll was released on Aug. 26 and 27.