Although the Williston High School volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bismarck St. Mary’s in their season opener, what people don’t know is how intense the third set was for the Lady Coyotes.
Toward the end of the set, Williston fought to stay on top, tying the game several times and getting close to winning.
But after a few errors and a few good kills from St. Mary’s players, Williston lost by just two points— 29-27.
However, the third set was a defining moment for Williston and as head coach Kate Cote put it, “it was all the right things clicking together.”
“I’m really proud of how they finished out and like I told them, we’re not done,” Cote said. “That’s just the start of it and they just have to believe in it. They can’t be surprised when they play as well as they did and I think it caught them off guard like, ‘Oh I am capable of this.’ So I’m just going to keep pushing that mindset to them.”
Cote said the team showed their skill and effort when it mattered and said in general it took the team a little bit to get into their grove, something she said could have been because of first game jitters.
“(In) that third set, that’s what we’ve been seeing in practice so...we believe and we know that they can do it but it’s just having them believe in themselves so they can carry that out,” Cote said.
In the end, Kaelyn Sime led the Lady Coyotes in kills finishing with five and Erin Powers, Emma Tong, Emma Solberg and Macenzie Russell each had four.
Anna Isom had 24 digs, Russell had 23, Angelina Leija had 10 and Shelby Meyer and Sime each had six.
Meyer also had one block and 15 assists. Sime also had one service ace.
The scores for the three winning sets were 25-14, 25-10 and 29-27.
Cote said there were several things that the team did very well throughout the entire game. She said Meyer did a good job at spreading the defense and listening to play calls and taking charge.
She also said that the defense did amazing work. For example, she said they did not let the ball hit the floor without giving all their effort to stop it.
“They were being super scrappy and they were adjusting to little tweaks here and there whether it be in our defense or offense,” Cote said. “In that third set it was all the right things clicking together and we’ll get the win next time.”
Moving forward, Cote said there are a few things that the team needs to work on like working on their out of system rotations, blocking.
But ultimately, she said she is impressed and proud of her team.
“We’re making notes and like I said with only two weeks under our belt we’ve seen some huge differences and we’re just really excited and I can’t just wait to see what we get at the end of the season,” she said.