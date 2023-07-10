Williston United Soccer Club competed in their final tournament of the summer, but this tournament was different. United Soccer Club traveled to Minot over the weekend to compete in the Minot 3v3 Summer tournament. 

A variety of age groups marked by their fun team names competed in teams up to six in three on three soccer. The weekend was successful for the club, five teams representing Williston either won their bracket or were the runner ups. 



