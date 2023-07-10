Williston United Soccer Club competed in their final tournament of the summer, but this tournament was different. United Soccer Club traveled to Minot over the weekend to compete in the Minot 3v3 Summer tournament.
A variety of age groups marked by their fun team names competed in teams up to six in three on three soccer. The weekend was successful for the club, five teams representing Williston either won their bracket or were the runner ups.
The Williston 13/14U boys team 'Benchwarmers' took home first place in the Silver Divisions. The team went 2-1 in pool play scoring 21 total goals in the tournament. Williston beat Brexit FC 5-4 in the nailbitting championship.
8U boys 'Not Messi-N Around' competitive division also took first place. The team went undefeated in the tournament scoring 18 total goals and allowing only five. Williston beat Bismarck 11-1 in the championship.
7/8U boys Recreation Division 'Goal Busters' was runner up in their division splitting their games for the weekend.
9U boys Division 'Venom' went undefeated in the weekend. Williston scored 12 goals and only allowed three in pool play and defeated the 'Terminators' 9-1 in the championship game.
In the 9/10U girls division Williston's 'About to get Messi' were runner ups losing 5-1 to Bismarck in the championship. In pool play the team were 3-1 to close the weekend, and scored 13 total goals as a team.
The tournament wraps up the last for the youth league for the summer and starting again in the fall. The growing league finished another successful summer season. In the three tournaments the club has competed in (Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot) one age group from the club won a championship.