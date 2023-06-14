After forming the Williston United Soccer Club in 2018 with the goal of getting the sport of soccer out into the community, Justin Graham had decided after five years running the club it was time for a change at leadership.
In 2018 with just two teams the Williston United Soccer Club was formed. Under Graham's leadership and the support from parents and the community, the club has grown to 18 competitive teams in just five years.
The club offers team's from 8U with the hopes of presenting the game of soccer to the youth all the way up to 18U for athletes looking to develop to the next level.
Following the announcement that the he will be stepping down, Graham will still remain on the board as a board member.
The vote for the next president came down to Head Coach Lenny Johnson and Jeff Dornfeld. Both volunteers, taking the role of president would require a lot of work throughout the year.
After much deliberation the board announced on Monday night that Jeff Dornfeld would take the role as president. The decision was made in effort to ensure that Johnson could continue to connect with the players and build the program while Dornfeld can spend time handling all issues behind the scenes.
"I appreciate everyone's vote of confidence in me," Dornfeld said after accepting the position. "I will do the best I can to help the league grow. I think that Justin created a great culture, we will try and push it forward. We are here to put a program that people can put trust in."