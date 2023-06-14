Williston United Soccer Club

Jeff Dornfeld has been named new president of Williston United Soccer Club

After forming the Williston United Soccer Club in 2018 with the goal of getting the sport of soccer out into the community, Justin Graham had decided after five years running the club it was time for a change at leadership. 

In 2018 with just two teams the Williston United Soccer Club was formed. Under Graham's leadership and the support from parents and the community, the club has grown to 18 competitive teams in just five years. 



