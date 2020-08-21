Freshmen Jeremiah Crosby led the Williston Trinity High School cross country team in their first meet of the season at the Killdeer Rodeo Grounds.
The team placed fifth out of 15 schools with 140 points.
Crosby placed 20th in the three kilometer (1.8 mile race) with a time of 14:14.
Following Crosby was freshmen James Richards, placing 23rd with a time of 14:19.
“The biggest thing I can say about this race is this was not for wimps,” said head coach Bryan Eder. “Between hot temps and a hilly course it was a lot of hard work and not much fun for the kids...it was a varsity meet and like I told (the team) don’t get discouraged.”
Eder said with such a young team, his kids are running more at a junior varsity level with the exception of his two top runners, junior David Crain and freshmen Elliot Coughlin, who is also the only girl on the team.
Crain was not at the meet and Eder said Coughlin did not perform her best, finishing 32nd with a time of 19:32, because she was not feeling well and thus lost all her energy mid-way through the race.
“She would've been in the top 10 in the meet if she was healthy,” Eder said.
As for the rest of the team, seventh grader Benjamin Crosby was third for the team but placed 29th overall with a time of 15:42.
Sophomore Isaac Haugen placed 32nd with a time of 16:32; eighth grader Noah Pederson was 36th with a time of 19:29; eighth grader Carter Ruffie was 38th with 20:27; and eighth grader Gavin Grindeland was 40th overall with a time of 22:03.
“I was happy with Jeremiah and James, they were both real aggressive and worked hard to stay up and hung in there with the teams. They pretty much ran side by side for most of the race,” Eder said. “As for everybody else, we’re so young, it’s a learning experience and we’re getting our feet wet.”
Moving forward, Eder said for at least one day he wants the team to practice running on hills, and getting outside more.
He said this week was tough because it was so hot every single day so they had to practice indoors at the Williston Area Recreation Center.
Now, he said they are going to have to spend some time outside in sunshine and heat to get used to it.
The next meet is at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 27 in Velva.