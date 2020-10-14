Williston Trinity Christian’s junior varsity cross country boy’s team recently won the West Region Cross Country Championship Meet, which took place in Parshall on Saturday, Oct. 10.
The Crusaders finished the competition with 60 team points, which was 18 points better than second-place Standing Rock. Burke Central finished in third place with 94 team points.
David Crain led the Crusaders in the 3,000-meter race, finishing third overall with a time of 11:38. The top 10 runners were named All West Region, so Crain also received that honor with his performance.
Although no other boy’s team runners finished in the top 10, they all ran well and helped the team win first place by a good margin.
Jeremiah Crosby was the next finisher after Crain for Williston Trinity Christian, placing just outside the top 10 in 11th place with a time of 12:58. Right behind him was James Richards, who finished in 12th with a time of 12:59.
Noah Crain crossed the finish line not long after Richards, as Noah Crain finished in 14th place just three seconds after Richards at 13:02. Isaac Haugen was the next runner to finish for the Crusaders, as he completed the race with a time of 13:37, good enough for 20th place.
Behind Haugen, Benjamin Crosby finished 32nd with a time of 14:34, and after Crosby, Carter Ruffie placed 38th with a time of 15:30. Rounding out the Crusader squad was Gavin Grindeland, who came in 52nd with his time of 17:49.
Overall, 63 boys were entered into the race.
Isabelle Crain, the only girl who competed for the Crusaders at the meet, finished in third place with a time of 13:54, earning All West Region Honors.
Bryan Eder, the head coach for the junior varsity cross country teams, said about half of the Crusaders ran very close to their personal times, despite the challenging conditions of the hilly course and winds gusting over 40 mph.
“Three of the boys were a little disappointed that they just missed making it into the top 10, but the competition was pretty fierce,” he said. “We accomplished our mission of winning the regional title.”
The west region is made up of the entire western half of the state and has 21 teams in it.
Just a few days later, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the cross country teams competed at the Medicine Hole Cross Country Meet in Killdeer. Unlike the West Region Championship Meet, the one at Killdeer was a varsity competition, but it was still 3,000 meters.
Williston Trinity Christian finished in fifth place out of 10 teams, behind Bowman County (first), Stanley (second), Killdeer (third) and Southern McLean (fourth). Bowman County finished with 30 team points, Stanley had 58, Killdeer had 68, Southern McLean had 95 and Williston Trinity had 143.
Awards were given to the top 20 runners, and David Crain was able to earn one for finishing in 16th place with a time of 11:57.
Behind him, Noah Crain finished next for the Crusaders with a time of 12:38 (26th place), and behind him, Richards finished 29th with a time of 12:45.
Next up was Jeremiah Crosby, who finished in 34th place with a time of 13:07, and Haugen took 38th behind him with a time of 13:25.
Rounding out the squad’s times, Benjamin Crosby finished at 14:38 for 48th place, and Grindeland finished in 53rd place with a time of 17:51.
Once again, Isabelle Crain was the lone runner entered in the race for the girl’s team, and once again, she did well, finishing in 10th place with a time of 13:35.
Eder added that the course at Killdeer was also hilly, and that Bowman County is the top-ranked team in Class B.
Even with those challenges, the Crusaders did well against some tough competition.
The next competition for the teams is the Class B State Meet, which takes place October 24 at the Parkhurst Recreation Area in Jamestown.