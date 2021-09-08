Trinity Christian Volleyball | 2021 home game vs. Divide County

Ellie Haskins, No. 10 on the Williston Trinity Christian School volleyball team, bumps the ball during a Sept. 7 match against Powers Lake. The Lady Crusaders lost the match 3-0.

 Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald

The Lady Crusaders dropped their second home match to Divide County on Sept. 7. 

Williston Trinity wasn't too far behind Divide County during the game. 

They lost 25-19 in the first set, 25-22 in the second and 25-13 in the third set. 

The Lady Crusaders now have one win and one loss this season. 

Next up for the team are two away games. 

First, they take on the Alexander Lady Comets on Sept. 14. Then on Sept. 16 they head to Trenton to take on the Lady Tigers. 

