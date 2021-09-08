Williston Trinity Christian volleyball loses to Divide County Analicia Haynes sports@willistonherald.com Sep 8, 2021 Sep 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Ellie Haskins, No. 10 on the Williston Trinity Christian School volleyball team, bumps the ball during a Sept. 7 match against Powers Lake. The Lady Crusaders lost the match 3-0. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Lady Crusaders dropped their second home match to Divide County on Sept. 7. Williston Trinity wasn't too far behind Divide County during the game. They lost 25-19 in the first set, 25-22 in the second and 25-13 in the third set. The Lady Crusaders now have one win and one loss this season. Next up for the team are two away games. First, they take on the Alexander Lady Comets on Sept. 14. Then on Sept. 16 they head to Trenton to take on the Lady Tigers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crusaders Williston Trinity Christian Divide County Sport Alexander Comet Away Game Volleyball Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 14 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Couple accused of neglecting, not feeding newborn Former school technology chief accused of illegally copying district data Ward: More than 50 percent of CHI St. Alexius Williston's patients are COVID-19 positive Global market forces, ESG pressures likely to keep Bakken production flat for foreseeable future Viva Las Vegas! Williston Basin International Airport welcomes Sun Country Airlines as first flight lands Kelly Skelton, 51 2 accused of selling pain pills Coyotes lose to Bismarck Century CHI offering drive-through COVID-19 testing even as North Dakota highlights testing importance, treatments WHS boys cross country places 1st out of 21 teams Will you take a vaccine against COVID-19 when one is available to you? You voted: Yes No Not sure Vote View Results Back