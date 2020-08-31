The Williston Trinity Christian High School varsity volleyball team has welcomed two new coaches this season.
Brandy Vaughn, the new head coach, and Beth Zarling, new assistant coach, are not necessarily new to the program. They have coaching experience at the school, they coached club volleyball before, they have either worked at or volunteered at the school and also have (or had) children attend the school.
However, this is the first year they are coaching a varsity team together and despite challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has created, they said they have an amazing team who are ready to play.
Zarling said a current challenge that COVID-19 has created for the team is scheduling issues, and because Trinity is a Class B school, it makes it harder to find games.
And although the team is expected to play this year, the schedule is still subject to change.
“It’s a day by day thing and we’re just letting them know that we’re not in control of the schedule and we will go with the flow,” Zarling said. “And if teams drop, we’re trying to find another team to fill it.”
Zarling said they are trying to be productive in trying to find teams that the girls can play in order to have their season. At the same time, they are doing so in a way that is safe for everyone.
“We’re willing to go anywhere to get these guys games,” Zarling said.
However, Vaughn and Zarling said working to find games and coaching the girls is all worth it because of their strong and confident team.
“Our girls are pumped, COVID is not stopping them at all,” Vaughn said. “They’re excited, they’re ready to go.”
Sam Romo, Molly Setchfield, Katy Nix, Ellie Haskins, Alaina Heck, Ester Cruz, Rosa Cruz and Annie Vaughn make up the varsity team this year and Vaughn said everyone is playing well together and there are no traces of drama either.
Or as Vaughn put it, they are gelling together.
“They’re just amazing and they’re trying so hard and that motivates us. We look forward to coming to practice and coaching together and we have a like mind,” Vaughn said. “They just have the best attitudes and are giving their all.”
Zarling said when it comes down to it, working for the team and supporting them is not a sacrifice, it’s out of love for the game, for the girls and for Jesus.
“We love volleyball, we love these girls and we love Jesus, that’s it, and not in that order,” Zarling said in regards to what motivates her and Vaughn to find games for the girls to play in and keep going with the season. “We agree that that’s the top priority so with that in mind, the girls are amazing...and for me it’s not a sacrifice. I can’t wait to be here and they’re already improving so much.”
Zarling and Vaughn said as for the rest of the season, they are hoping to improve over last year and help grow and advance their young team.
“We’re young but that’s also an advantage because they have energy, they have the drive and their excited to be on varsity,” Zarling said. “It’s not always a bad thing to have a younger team.”
Overall, they are confident the team will compete well because of the combination of the coaches and team both wanting to win.
“I said many times to an athlete, I can’t want it more than you do,” Zarling said. “These guys want it, we want it and it’s a great combination.”