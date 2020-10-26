The Williston Trinity Christian boys cross country team finished in 25th place at the NDHSAA Class B State Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 24 in Cooperstown.
Forty-seven teams competed in the tournament with 244 boys running the 5K course, and Bryan Eder, the head coach for the team, said since they knew that many teams were competing and since they were used to racing 3K courses, their goal was to finish in the upper half.
"And that's just about where we ended up, 25th place," he said in a text message.
Seven Crusaders ran the 5K course and leading the team was David Crain who finished in 73rd place with a time of 19:25.
Following David was his brother Noah Crain in 132nd place with a time of 20:42; James Richards took 140th place with 20:50; Jeremiah Crosby finished in 165th place with 21:39; Isaac Haugen placed 214th with 23:37; Benjamin Crosby finished in 215th place with 23:38; and Gavin Grindeland took 241st place with 29:23.
Brian Miller from Bowman County was the state champion for Class B. He finished the race in 16:14, just one second ahead of Stanley's Noah Rolfe.
Bowman County also received the state title as a team with 56 points; in second place was Hillsboro-Central Valley with 101 points; Griggs-Midkota with 134 points; Stanley with 176 points; and Kindred with 188 points.
Isabelle Crain also ran alongside 209 girls in the Class B girls 5K on Saturday and finished the race in 86th place with a final time of 22:58.
Peyton Gette of Kindred was the girls Class B state champion with a final time of 19:08 and the top five girls teams in order were Rugby with 80 points, Hillsboro-Central Valley with 134 points, Bowman County with 155 points, Kindred with 224 points and Grafton with 235 points.
Eder said the weather was damp and although much of the snow melted, it was still very cold with temperatures only in the 20s and overcast skies.
Despite the weather, Eder said he is pleased with his team's efforts in the cold conditions.
"Most of our runners had little experience racing a 5K," Eder said. "We are a young team and spend our season competing in the JV 3K races, but we ran tough and didn't appear to be out of our league."
But Eder said next year a lot of the Crusaders will be running in varsity meets.