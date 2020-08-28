The Williston Trinity Christian cross country team (the boys) took first out of 12 teams in the junior varsity division at the Velva meet Thursday, Aug. 27.
Elliot Coughlin, the only girl on the team and a freshman at Trinity Christian, placed 15th in the JV girls division with a time of 15:27.
This was the second meet for the team.
Overall, the Trinity Christian boys team finished with 54 points and behind them was Burke Central with 62; Des Lacs-Burlington with 104; Southern McLean with 111; Rugby with 114; and Surrey with 118.
Four runners from Trinity Christian placed in the top 11. David Crain, a sophomore home-schooled student, placed third with 12:20. The Velva meet is the first one for Crain (he could not run in the first meet because he was out of town) and Eder said Crain is his best runner out of the boys.
Following Crain was sophomore Jeremiah Crosby in eighth place with 13:09; freshman James Richards was 10th with 13:11; and sophomore lsaac Haugen took 11th with 13:51.
Also finishing for the team was seventh grader Benjamin Crosby in 22nd place with a time of 15:04, and eighth grader Gavin Grindeland in 31st with 19:05.
William Cook of Burke Central was the overall winner for JV boys with a time of 11:40 and the overall winner for JV girls was Brynn Hanson of Des Lacs-Burlington 12:45.
Awards were given to the top 20 finishers.
The team ran a 3K at the Star City Golf Course in Velva and head coach Bryan Eder said this time around they ran in warm and humid conditions as opposed to the hot temperatures and hilly course at the first meet in Killdeer.
Originally, Eder said the team considered running at a meet in Bowman on Aug. 27.
However, he said they decided to just run at Velva because it was a bigger meet with more teams and more competition for the team.
Eder said compared to the Killdeer Meet on Aug. 21 everyone on the team improved their times.
In addition to that, Eder said it was fun for the boys to win a team title.