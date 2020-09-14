The Williston Trinity Christian cross country team added a second girl to the roster and won the junior varsity boys 3K race at the Hettinger Invite on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Seventh grader Isabelle Crain ran her first race on Saturday after practicing with the team for a few weeks.
She is now the second girl on the team next to freshman Elliott Coughlin.
Isabelle finished second in the girls junior varsity 3K race with a time of 14:43, and Trinity head coach Bryan Eder said she was shoulder to shoulder with the eventual winner until the final 150 meters.
Kelly Schauer of Hettinger-Scranton won the girls 3K race with a time of 14:26. Isabelle was 17 seconds behind Schauer.
Isabelle joins her brothers David Crain and Noah Crain on the team.
Couglin did not run because she is a Seventh Day Adventist and chooses to not run on Saturdays, which is the Sabbath Day for her religion.
For the boys 3K, the Crusaders went on to place five runners in the top 10 and posted a score of 25.
David won the race, finishing with a time of 13:03. James Richards placed third with a time of 13:48 and Noah took fifth with 14:17.
In seventh was Jeremiah Crosby with 14:31 and Isaac Haugen finished in ninth with 15:07.
Other finishing times for the Crusaders were Benjamin Crosby with 15:13, he was in 12th place; Noah Pederson with 17:42, he was in 20th place; and Gavin Grindeland 19:51, he was in 22nd place.
In total, eight teams participated in the meet.
Eder said the times for his team were “on the slow side” because of hot, sunny weather conditions and numerous hills on the golf course where the meet was held.
“The temperature reached 80 degrees while we were in Hettinger,” Eder said in a Sept. 12 text. “That's pretty uncomfortable for racing. No clouds made it feel even hotter.”
This first place win is the second for the Crusaders’ season, and overall the Crusaders have competed in four meets (including Hettinger).
The Crusaders will head to Harvey on Sept. 29 for their next meet.
The Harvey meet replaces the Sept. 22 meet in Beulah, which Eder said they will not be running in because Beulah is limiting the number of teams at the event.