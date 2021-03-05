The Williston Trinity Christian School boys basketball team competed in the District 15 Tournament and advances to the Region 8 Tournament next week.
Additionally, several Crusaders received special honors following the District 15 tournament.
Junior Colby Grindeland and sophomore Dawson Fleck were each named to the All-District 15 Boys Basketball Team.
Dawson was also named to the All-District 15 Tournament Team as well as Freshman Caden Vaughn.
Jacob Braaten, the head coach for the Crusaders, said this season his team has seen much growth and development as a whole.
"With being such a young program, there has been ups and downs," Braaten said in an email. "One thing for sure though, come tournament time, the Crusaders are playing their best basketball of the season. They are starting to come together more and more as a unit."
Braaten said that heading into the district tournament his team was led by Fleck, who scored the most averaging just shy of 19 points per game.
"(That) is amazing considering (Fleck) is only a sophomore," Braaten said.
But Fleck wasn't alone in scoring and following him was what Braaten called a "well-rounded group of scorers."
They were senior Caleb Babcock (the only senior on the team), junior Derek Lee, Grindeland and Vaughn.
And Braaten said that he knew his team would be hard to beat when it came to the tournament, which he said proved to be the case.
During District 15 tournament quarterfinals, Williston Trinity, the No. 4 ranked team, defeated Parshall, the No. 5 seed, 69-36.
However, the Crusaders lost 74-61 in the semifinals to the No. 1 seed White Shield, in what Braaten said was a tough battle.
The Crusaders didn't give up though and qualified for the regional tournament after defeating Alexander 83-42 in a consolation match.
During the tournament, the Crusaders were led by Vaughn who averaged 21 points per game, and followed by Fleck and Grindeland who averaged 13 and 16 points per game, respectively.
Overall, Williston Trinity placed fourth in the tournament and prepare for the Region 8 Tournament on Monday, March 8 at Williston State College.
They will play Powers Lake, the No. 1 seed from District 16.
"The Ranchers are a very talented team, and the Crusaders will have to continue to play their best basketball to keep their State goals alive," Braaten said.