For the fifth time in six golf meets this season, the Williston Coyotes took home a third place finish in tournament competition.
This time around, it was at the St. Mary’s Invite, which took place at the Riverwood Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Collectively, Williston (331) finished six strokes behind invite winner Minot, and five strokes behind second place Bismarck Century. Williston’s performance at St. Mary’s is their new season best, beating out their East-West Classic team score on Aug. 13 by one stroke.
Meanwhile, Coyote sophomore Carrie Carmichael continues her stellar 2019 campaign, shooting a 78 on the day, good for a fifth-place tie on the individual leaderboard. Older sister Kaleigh Carmichael (80) and Renae Dokken (86) rounded out the top three Williston golfers.
Up next, the Coyotes are slated to compete in the Minot Invite on Friday, Sept. 13. Due to a scheduling change, this tournament will serve as the individual state qualifier.