On Nov. 15 and 16, the Williston Coyotes competed for a state championship and ended up with a team score of 147 points, good for a seventh place overall finish. Meanwhile, Bismarck Century was the overall winner, placing first with 355.5 points.
While at state, Williston sophomore Marissa Branham earned first place finishes in the 200-yard individual medley (2:09.34) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.59), matching Bismarck Century’s Lexi Duchsherer as the top individual point-scorers in the process. Additionally, Branham along with Torgun Knudsen, Ellie Schmit and Demi Peterson recorded a fifth place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:43.90).
Individually, Peterson also provided a highlight for the Coyotes, notching a fifth place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, clocking in at 1:00.16. Afterwards, swim and dive head coach Joe Kemp told the Williston Herald that while he wanted a higher placing, he was quite satisfied with the club’s overall effort level during the weekend.
“Our core group went to war, trying to send its beloved senior class out with our goal of a top-five finish, but fell just shy,” Kemp stated. “Not quite the finish we were aiming for, but I wish you could have seen the way those girls battled. The entire weekend was a rollercoaster of paralyzing nerves, jubilation and crushing disappointment. The girls rebounded from every set-back and truly stepped up to compete at a high level at every opportunity.”