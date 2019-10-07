With a team score of 159, the Williston Coyotes finished seventh out of 16 teams at the West Fargo Invite on Saturday, Oct. 5. Meanwhile, Bismarck Century was the overall winner of the invitational, posting a score of 357.
Notable performances for Williston included Marissa Branham, who recorded a second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, clocking in at 2:15.62. Demi Peterson also notched a second place finish, recording a time of 1:02.92 in the 100-yard butterfly.
In relay competition, Branham, Peterson, Ellie Schmit and Torgun Knudsen took second place in the 400-yard freestyle (3:50.58) and that same quartet also placed third in the 200-yard medley (1:54.76).
Williston's next scheduled meet is a triangular in Minot against the Majettes and Midgets on Friday, Oct. 11.