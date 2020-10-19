The Williston High School girls swimming and diving team took third on Oct. 16 at the Mandan Invite.
The Lady Coyotes competed against seven other schools and the team finished with 285 points.
Century finished first with 584 points and Minot was in second with 402 points.
Following Williston in fourth place was Jamestown with 282 points, then Legacy with 279, Dickinson with 254, Mandan with 134 and Bismarck with 105.
The Lady Coyotes also placed in the top five in six out of the 12 events.
In the first event, the 200 yard medley relay, Williston’s A Relay placed third. That relay team consisted of swimmers Marissa Branham, Savannah Goehring, Shawna Daley and Demi Peterson.
They finished the relay in 2:01.35 and earned 32 points for the team.
In event three, the 200 yard IM, Branham finished second with a time of 2:17.60. She collected 17 points for the team.
Peterson also placed fifth in the 50 yard freestyle, which was the fourth event.
She finished the race in 26.52 and got 14 points for the team.
Peterson placed in the top five again in the sixth event, which was the 100 yard butterfly.
She finished in third place with a time of 1:04.02 and earned 16 points for the team.
In the 500 yard freestyle, the eighth event, Kambree Draper placed fifth overall with a final, combined time of 5:51.96. She earned 14 points for the team.
And in the 11th event, which was the 100 yard breaststroke, Branham finished second with a time of 1:11.75 and collected 17 points for the team.
Other swimmers placed in the top 10 of other events as well.
Those events include the 200 yard IM (event three), the 1 mtr diving (event five), the 100 yard butterfly (event six), the 200 yard freestyle relay (event nine), the 100 yard backstroke (event 10), the 100 yard breaststroke (event 11) and the 400 yard freestyle relay.
Swimmers include Draper placing eighth in event three, Leah Jorgenson placing sixth in event five, Goehring placing sixth and Daley placing ninth in the sixth event and Natalie Pfau placing seventh in the 10th event.