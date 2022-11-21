Cody Barns slapshot

Forward Cody Barns (#24) sends a slap shot at the goalie

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston State College hosted North Dakota State University for back-to-back hockey games on Friday and Saturday at The Raymond Center. The Tetons won big in both games, taking down the Bison.

On Friday, the Tetons won on a 19-3 total score with goalie Shea Martin shutting down the Bison's attack all night. 

Joey Pavek receives pass

Forward Joey Pavek (#21) receives a pass through traffic 


