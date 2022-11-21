featured Williston State hockey dominates NDSU with back-to-back wins By Brendan Saunders bsaunders@willistonherald.com Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Nov 21, 2022 Nov 21, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Forward Cody Barns (#24) sends a slap shot at the goalie Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Williston State College hosted North Dakota State University for back-to-back hockey games on Friday and Saturday at The Raymond Center. The Tetons won big in both games, taking down the Bison.On Friday, the Tetons won on a 19-3 total score with goalie Shea Martin shutting down the Bison's attack all night. Forward Joey Pavek (#21) receives a pass through traffic Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald The Tetons held onto the momentum all weekend, beating the Bison again on Saturday night with a score of 12-3. After a weekend of dominance for the Tetons, the team hopes to keep the momentum for the season. The two-game win-streak leaves Williston at 2-5 for the season.The Tetons will take on Dakota College at Bottineau next on Tues, Nov. 22. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Teton Win Streak Williston State College Sport Win Bison State University Weekend Shea Martin Hockey Brendan Saunders Journalist Author email Follow Brendan Saunders Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 1 hr ago Comments Most Popular Williston Harley-Davidson dealership set to close Attempted murder suspect released on $1M bond Williston teen seeks to bring back community ice rink Athlete of the Week: Sadie Olson The Range opens in Williston WHS cross country go to 7-State Regional Meet The marathon of success Williston makes first volleyball WDA quarterfinal appearance since 2018 Body found north of Williston confirmed as attempted murder suspected Williston teen became first citizen to receive Courageous Service Award